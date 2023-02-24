The Legislature heard one bill this week and tabled another aimed at bolstering Montana real estate agents' freedom of religion and expression.

Senate Bill 243, also known as “Brandon’s law,” which would prohibit real estate agents from being banned from the multiple listing service based on agents’ “expression of religious and moral beliefs,” was tabled in the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs committee on Wednesday.

The bill was brought by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell. It follows months of Missoula court filings and Realtor ethics proceedings involving Brandon Huber, a former Clinton pastor and Missoula real estate agent who was found last summer to have violated the National Association of Realtors ethics code over accusations of homophobic hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The bill takes aim at a hate speech clause established by the ethics code and would protect real estate agents in Montana from facing retaliation in the form of having their access to the listing service cut off. The listing service is an inventory of the majority of U.S. property listings.

Matthew Monforton, who represented Huber throughout the legal process in Missoula, spoke as a proponent of SB 243 during a committee hearing earlier this month. He described an agent's loss of access to the listing service as a “death penalty for their career.”

Huber is a former pastor at the Clinton Community Bible Church and also isn’t practicing real estate for the time being, according to Monforton.

“The so-called hate speech rule is nothing more than an attempt to ban Christians and other people of faith from the real estate profession,” Monforton said. “That’s exactly what this is.”

Angelina Gonzalez-Aller, the executive director of the Montana Human Rights Network, spoke against the bill during the Feb. 10 hearing. She urged lawmakers to oppose the bill, saying it’s a product of the experiences and actions of a single person.

“In 2021 a number of Montana Realtors recognized that the very public actions by this particular individual violated the ethics code of their trade association,” Gonzalez-Aller said, adding that Huber was part of a public, multi-city tour advertising that speakers would “expose the LGBTQ agenda that controls our lives and kills our liberty.”

“That message was a clear violation of the association's ethics code, and it was repeatedly published on the Realtor’s Facebook page,” she said. The bill isn’t about scripture, but rather about an aggressive anti-LGBTQ+ and “blatantly transphobic agenda.”

Trade associations should have the right to take corrective actions when one of their members is flagged for harming the business’ reputation, she contended.

House Bill 443

On Thursday, a separate bill that would revise a discrimination law and bar Montana licensed professionals, including real estate agents, from facing retaliation regarding religious expression and speech passed a second reading on the House floor.

House Bill 443 would establish that it’s not unprofessional conduct for any licensed professional in Montana to express their religious beliefs or enact free speech protected by either the Montana or U.S. constitutions, according to Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crow, R-Billings, who introduced the bill. It passed with 67 yes votes and 32 no votes from House representatives.

“It protects all Montana licensed professionals’ livelihoods from discrimination and preserves their rights to free speech and religious expression,” Seekins-Crow said.

She contended the bill ensures Montana’s licensing boards would not “become a tool of political harassment against those with unpopular views.”

The bill’s language would also prohibit any investigations into a licensed professional spurred from complaints based on the professional exercising freedom of religion and speech.

Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, agreed that real estate agents and other licensed professionals should have the freedom to do whatever they choose in their personal lives.

“My concern with this bill is that it goes beyond that,” Howell said. “It governs how complaints of unprofessional conduct during professional business can be handled.

“The way this bill is written, it creates some tensions between what is the free exercise of speech and what is, for example, a misrepresentation of fact,” Howell said, also calling out that the bill prohibits investigation of claims and ties the hands of Montana licensing boards.

House Bill 443 is now scheduled for a third reading before it moves to the Senate.