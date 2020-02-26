Democrats in western Montana PSC race square off at forum

Carlino differentiated himself from the other two candidates by voicing support for adding rural and community electric co-ops under PSC regulation. He said rural people around the district have told him they want this, and he said the PSC should work to put utilities into public ownership in order to prevent companies from profiting off the basic needs of Montanans.

Tramel and Rosenberg both said they understand utility owners want to make a profit, and should be allowed to within reason, while Carlino spoke against this idea, saying providing basic needs shouldn’t be the job of for-profit businesses.

Tramel showed her decades of experience in the utility regulation field with pointed and direct answers about where the commission has direct authority to make the changes for which she advocates, and where it does not.

She said working within the bounds of the PSC’s authority, she would work to ensure renewable energy projects in the state can pay good wages by fairly setting rates, which she said the current commission has not done.