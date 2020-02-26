Democrats in western Montana PSC race square off at forum

The three Democratic candidates running to represent western Montana on the state’s utility regulatory commission met for a forum Wednesday night ahead of the June primary.
The Democratic candidates for the Public Service Commission’s District 4 seat, which covers Montana’s westernmost area stretching from Ravalli County to Lincoln County, are Daniel Carlino, Monica Tramel and Brett Rosenberg, all hailing from Missoula.
The PSC regulates NorthWestern Energy, as it has a monopoly on the state’s captive ratepayers, in addition to other investor-owned utilities and railroads in the state. In recent years, the commission has been embroiled in infighting and decried by the public for lackluster transparency.
Carlino, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Montana’s environmental studies program and climate activist, has pushed a campaign of getting money out of politics and quickly transitioning to 100% renewable energy sources.
Tramel, a Missoula-based lawyer with experience as a staff attorney for the PSC and the owner of a law practice focused on energy, water and property regulations, promises to end the dysfunction of the current commission and work toward lowering utility bills.
Rosenberg, a sustainable architecture consultant and former Washington, D.C.-based local government policy adviser, has run on a similar platform as Tramel, citing the current PSC’s dysfunction for a lack of progress toward more renewable energy investment.
The seat is currently held by Bob Lake, a Republican from Hamilton, who is termed out and cannot run for re-election. Two Republicans have also filed to run for the seat: former Montana Chamber of Commerce Director Webb Brown and former Montana Republican Party Chairman Will Deschamps, both of whom list Missoula as their home.
Perhaps the most prominent issue the PSC currently faces is oversight of NorthWestern Energy’s proposed plans to increase its ownership of the Colstrip coal-fueled power plant, footing ratepayers with the bill for extensive maintenance costs and environmental impacts, rather than investing more heavily in renewables.
Carlino said he would use the experience he’s developed organizing young people and students to demand climate action to work effectively despite likely being in a Democratic minority on the commission if elected.
“Not only on the PSC, but I’ll work across the aisle to move to 100% renewable energy by making the people of Montana demand it,” Carlino said. “We’re going to bring ‘public’ back into the ‘Public’ Service Commission to get a grassroots movement that is demanding we follow science.”
Carlino differentiated himself from the other two candidates by voicing support for adding rural and community electric co-ops under PSC regulation. He said rural people around the district have told him they want this, and he said the PSC should work to put utilities into public ownership in order to prevent companies from profiting off the basic needs of Montanans.
Tramel and Rosenberg both said they understand utility owners want to make a profit, and should be allowed to within reason, while Carlino spoke against this idea, saying providing basic needs shouldn’t be the job of for-profit businesses.
Tramel showed her decades of experience in the utility regulation field with pointed and direct answers about where the commission has direct authority to make the changes for which she advocates, and where it does not.
She said working within the bounds of the PSC’s authority, she would work to ensure renewable energy projects in the state can pay good wages by fairly setting rates, which she said the current commission has not done.
“Unions and utility oversight were created at the same time for the same purpose: fighting the oligarchs,” she said. “One thing the commission has the authority to do is ensure our energy renewable projects are being priced fairly and correctly so they can use union labor and pay their workers appropriately.”
On the PSC’s recent closed-door meeting in which it approved a $6.5 million rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers, Rosenberg said while he doesn’t know all the details because of the PSC’s secrecy, he questions whether the current members of the PSC are capable of being public stewards.
“I honestly don’t know if it was a fair deal, but the way they did it was stupid and sickening,” he said. “It was done behind closed doors, and then bickering ensued about who leaked it to the public first. So instead of arguing whether it was fair, this is about whether they are competent enough to make these decisions.”