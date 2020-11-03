 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marks holds early lead in Missoula judge race
editor's pick alert

Marks holds early lead in Missoula judge race

From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series
Monday Montanan: Judge Jason Marks

Judge Jason Marks replaced Karen Townsend after her retirement in 2019. Marks began his law career in Missoula in the public defender's office then moved over to the prosecutor's office. He received 500 cases from Townsend's docket. "I do very strongly feel it is our responsibility to keep the cases moving," he said. "I don't want justice for someone to be held up."

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Sitting Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks held his lead in Tuesday's election over his challenger, Missoula public defender Robin Hammond. 

At 9 p.m. Marks held a 59% lead over Hammond, who had 41% of the 54,774 votes cast. Fifty-two of the 58 precincts had partially reported tallies and none were fully reported. 

This year was Marks' first election to hold the seat. He was appointed to the bench by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in August 2019 after being vetted by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission. Marks spent 12 years in the Missoula County Attorney's Office before taking the bench. Before his work as a prosecutor, Marks worked as a public defender in Missoula. 

Hammond, an attorney with the state Office of the State Public Defender, ran on a diverse background that included work as a prosecutor in California. Originally from Billings, she had also worked as a public defender in Yellowstone County. Her campaign sought to divert the "constant path" from the Missoula County Attorney's Office to the bench in the Fourth Judicial District.

Marks had won the primary election in June with 52% of the vote over Hammond. 

Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta was appointed by Bullock to the bench in February 2019 and ran unopposed in this year's election. 

Missoula County Clerk of Court Shirley Faust also ran unopposed, securing her fifth term in office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News