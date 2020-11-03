Marks holds early lead in Missoula judge race

Sitting Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks held his lead in Tuesday's election over his challenger, Missoula public defender Robin Hammond.
At 9 p.m. Marks held a 59% lead over Hammond, who had 41% of the 54,774 votes cast. Fifty-two of the 58 precincts had partially reported tallies and none were fully reported.
This year was Marks' first election to hold the seat. He was appointed to the bench by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in August 2019 after being vetted by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission. Marks spent 12 years in the Missoula County Attorney's Office before taking the bench. Before his work as a prosecutor, Marks worked as a public defender in Missoula.
Hammond, an attorney with the state Office of the State Public Defender, ran on a diverse background that included work as a prosecutor in California. Originally from Billings, she had also worked as a public defender in Yellowstone County. Her campaign sought to divert the "constant path" from the Missoula County Attorney's Office to the bench in the Fourth Judicial District.
Marks had won the primary election in June with 52% of the vote over Hammond.
Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta was appointed by Bullock to the bench in February 2019 and ran unopposed in this year's election.
Missoula County Clerk of Court Shirley Faust also ran unopposed, securing her fifth term in office.
