Gianforte juggles personal responsibility, mask mandates on campaign trail

Gianforte did not mention Trump by name throughout his speech on Wednesday, at least not until he took a question from another member of the crowd, Michael Priske.

Priske was testy with the congressman for not answering his previously emailed questions in kind but with "form letters." So Priske brought with him to the event a legal pad with his questions: Why did Gianforte not back the president on the Russian collusion claims? Why hasn't he taken a stand against the destruction of historic monuments? Why hasn't the congressman pushed back against defunding the police?

"What are you doing to address these issues, which are way bigger than trying to get Montana back to work?" Priske said. "Me and my wife are so disturbed about what's going on in Missoula right now, we think we are going to sell everything that we own and move to New Zealand."

Gianforte told Priske his office takes about 5,000 inquiries a week, and said he wishes he could respond to each one. But Gianforte pushed back against the idea that he didn't stand with Trump.

"Let me be very clear, I stand with President Trump," he said. "I’ve voted with him over 90% of the time in Congress. I agree with you that we need to stand with our police, this idea of defunding the police is a ridiculous idea. We are a country that relies on the rule of law."

