Gianforte talks Good Neighbor Authority with state, federal foresters

During his visit to Missoula, Gianforte’s staff restricted media to asking questions about the topic of forest management, and only allowed each reporter to speak with him for 3 minutes. The meeting with state and federal foresters was initially closed to press, a decision that the Forest Service said was made for the comfort of their staff and had not been requested by the congressman. After inquiries from the Missoulian, it was opened to the media.

During the 23-minute discussion, they and other Forest Service Staff discussed room for improvement in ways that the federal, state and local governments share revenue from Good Neighbor Authority projects. Missoula Technology and Development Center staff then took Gianforte on a tour of the facility, showing him its recent developments in forestry and firefighting technology.

“I was encouraged to hear that we have a bunch of Good Neighbor Authority (projects) in the state,” he told the Missoulian afterwards. “I think we got positive feedback today on the benefits of the program. We have to continue to look for ways to return our forests to a healthy state.”