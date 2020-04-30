House District 1 candidate Q&A: Marv Sather
top story

House District 1 candidate Q&A: Marv Sather

{{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Given the pandemic crisis, this issue will be problematic. What do I believe? A college education certainly expands a greater vision of everything from politics, to careers, to social issues, and the like. I believe it is important. However, it isn’t necessary for everyone. Vocational education is extremely important, and I believe that should be noted as a category of “higher education.” It’s common sense. Plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, etc., play a significant role in our society. To answer your question, yes, the state should contribute/help, if the budget allows, students to receive a higher education. 

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

This is a real issue that could be cast aside as not all that important. It is important. Here is my take: Many residents in Montana are being priced out of home ownership and the home rental market. Families and individuals must be afforded opportunities to live in affordable housing that does not threaten their freedom and standard of living.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

One word: access. And I wish I had a winning answer. It’s complicated. All I can say is if we don’t defend our public lands, they will disappear.

Sather

Sather

Bio

Name: Marv Sather

District: House District 1, Lincoln County

Political party: Democrat

Age: 75

Family: Daughter, public defender; Son, USFS recreation technician; four stepchildren; four grandchildren

Education: B.A., Whitworth College/University; major English; minor education; M.S.T. Wisconsin State University-Lacrosse; studied at many other colleges including Montana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho

Occupation: retired educator

Political experience: active member of my party of choice; city council committees several times

Online campaign info:  Facebook; YouTube on Facebook

Ways voters can contact you: email marvinsather9@gmail.com; campaign mailing address: Marv Sather for HD1, P.O. Box 376, Libby, MT 59923

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at the Democratic primary in House District 1 in Lincoln County. Sather is unopposed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News