House District 1 candidate Q&A: Marv Sather

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Given the pandemic crisis, this issue will be problematic. What do I believe? A college education certainly expands a greater vision of everything from politics, to careers, to social issues, and the like. I believe it is important. However, it isn’t necessary for everyone. Vocational education is extremely important, and I believe that should be noted as a category of “higher education.” It’s common sense. Plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, etc., play a significant role in our society. To answer your question, yes, the state should contribute/help, if the budget allows, students to receive a higher education.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
This is a real issue that could be cast aside as not all that important. It is important. Here is my take: Many residents in Montana are being priced out of home ownership and the home rental market. Families and individuals must be afforded opportunities to live in affordable housing that does not threaten their freedom and standard of living.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
One word: access. And I wish I had a winning answer. It’s complicated. All I can say is if we don’t defend our public lands, they will disappear.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.