House District 1 candidate Q&A: Marv Sather

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Given the pandemic crisis, this issue will be problematic. What do I believe? A college education certainly expands a greater vision of everything from politics, to careers, to social issues, and the like. I believe it is important. However, it isn’t necessary for everyone. Vocational education is extremely important, and I believe that should be noted as a category of “higher education.” It’s common sense. Plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, etc., play a significant role in our society. To answer your question, yes, the state should contribute/help, if the budget allows, students to receive a higher education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?