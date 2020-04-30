House District 1 candidate Q&A: Steve Gunderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

By all means! Higher education should be fully funded through taxes generated directly from our natural resource extraction taxes. We have an abundance of natural resources that allowed to harvest would feed not only our economy but would benefit our education system as well as being a huge relief to the high cost of higher education of our in-state students.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I believe given the opportunity to access and harvest our bountiful natural resources we could do much to address affordable housing in our rural communities. I believe a huge investment by industry, once allowed to return to work in rural Montana, would help alleviate the housing problem.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Montana is under the thumb of extreme and radical environmental movements that attempt to push their obstructionism ideas and goals. Montana has many open state and federal lands that were once multiple use but now "protected" from any motorized use and in some cases on the Kootenai National Forest, radicals want to restrict hiking on the Pacific Northwest Trail in the name of "saving" the "endangered" grizzly. We have enough wilderness area in Montana. Recreational uses are much more than just hiking or fishing and many areas (such as much of Lincoln County) need to be returned to multiple use.

