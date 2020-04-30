House District 1 candidate Q&A: Steve Gunderson
House District 1 candidate Q&A: Steve Gunderson

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

By all means! Higher education should be fully funded through taxes generated directly from our natural resource extraction taxes. We have an abundance of natural resources that allowed to harvest would feed not only our economy but would benefit our education system as well as being a huge relief to the high cost of higher education of our in-state students.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I believe given the opportunity to access and harvest our bountiful natural resources we could do much to address affordable housing in our rural communities. I believe a huge investment by industry, once allowed to return to work in rural Montana, would help alleviate the housing problem.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Montana is under the thumb of extreme and radical environmental movements that attempt to push their obstructionism ideas and goals. Montana has many open state and federal lands that were once multiple use but now "protected" from any motorized use and in some cases on the Kootenai National Forest, radicals want to restrict hiking on the Pacific Northwest Trail in the name of "saving" the "endangered" grizzly. We have enough wilderness area in Montana. Recreational uses are much more than just hiking or fishing and many areas (such as much of Lincoln County) need to be returned to multiple use. 

Bio

Name: Steve Gunderson

District: House District 1 Greater Libby, Greater Troy and the Bull River Valley

Political party: Republican

Age: 63 

Family: Wife and love of my life of 41 years, Cherie – sons, Dustin and Jason and their families and two grandkids, Clayton and Hadley

Education: Libby Senior High School graduate, 1975. Military Heavy Vehicle Driver, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge driver/commander, Fuel handler/specialist, Combat Engineer, Company level trainer of small to medium, single and crew served weapons, Engineer tasks, Attained E-6 rank as a senior NCO and squad leader.

Occupation: retired.

Political experience: House District 1 Representative; vice chair, House Local Government Committee; member, Business and Labor Committee and Natural Resources Committee; second interim on Environmental Quality Council (EQC) and Libby Asbestos Superfund Oversight Committee (LASOC); ran the bills that created and modified the LASOC team. Member, National Conference of Legislators (NCSL); active member, Natural Resources Committee and the Disaster Preparedness Task Force."

Online campaign info: mthd1.us; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mthd12016/; Twitter @GundersonMTHD1

Ways voters can contact you: https://leg.mt.gov/ has all the legislative information from contact info, vote counts, archived and real-time video and audio of standing and interim committee hearings; also, see Ballotpedia and Wikipedia.

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at the Republican primary in House District 1 in Lincoln County. Gunderson is unopposed.

