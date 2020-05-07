House District 10 candidate Q&A: Doug Mahlum

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Education opportunities for the youth of Montana is essential. Many of our talented kids end up leaving for educational opportunities (and work) outside Montana. That said, this needs to be looked at as an investment. By keeping young talent in Montana, we enhance our labor pool and bring new businesses into Montana looking for that talent. So yes, funding can be increased, but with two caveats: funding does not outstrip the available income and the funds are attached to performance of the recipients.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
The state should not take first position in affordable housing. Montana has an enormous rural area that is generally not affected by these issues. Therefore, they should not be on the hook for those expenses. This should be left to the cities and areas affected. Affordable housing problems arise in developed areas — areas that are seeing expanded economic growth. This should be considered a solvable problem of those areas and they need to deal with it locally.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Being an avid outdoor enthusiast, I see a situation happening with access. Montana has over 1.5 million acres of landlocked state land with the potential for more added each year in private land sales. This affects us in more ways than just access. School trust lands that do not bring in income for schools. Potential loss of tourism income because they cannot get into hunting/fishing/camping/recreation areas. Not to mention our kids and grandkids not having freedom to use one Montana’s most valuable and limited assets — public land. This all must be balanced with property owners’ rights.
