House District 10 candidate Q&A: Doug Mahlum

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Education opportunities for the youth of Montana is essential. Many of our talented kids end up leaving for educational opportunities (and work) outside Montana. That said, this needs to be looked at as an investment. By keeping young talent in Montana, we enhance our labor pool and bring new businesses into Montana looking for that talent. So yes, funding can be increased, but with two caveats: funding does not outstrip the available income and the funds are attached to performance of the recipients.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?