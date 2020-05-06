House District 10 candidate Q&A: Jennifer Allen

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The state should contribute more toward higher education funding and financial aid. Being 49th is a stark statement of our failures in this area. The 6-mill levy is not enough. I put myself through school working in the library and as a motel maid, but I also had help from my parents that many people do not have. Costs and tuition are simply higher now. A failure to strongly support higher education (and apprenticeship and trade programs) leaves the poor and lower middle class in the dust. I would like us to aim for free tuition for all.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Absolutely. When I have talked with owners of businesses both large and small, affordable housing for their workers is a top issue in their ability to hire. In my work in human services, I have seen the lack of affordable housing directly feed into homelessness and higher costs and risks for our community members and taxpayers. Supporting affordable housing turns into jobs, a stronger economy, and eventually more revenue for state programs. There is no down side.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
The largest issue with management of Montana's public lands in going to be responding to the mandates of climate change and population growth. Climate change has already increased the danger of our fire seasons and placed stress on our forest- and tourist-based economies. We need to support our current governor's first steps for studying, planning, and preparing for this future and ensure that our Montana Legislature "gets it" by voting for representatives that worry about climate change.
