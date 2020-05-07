House District 10 candidate Q&A: Mark Noland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The global pandemic we are experiencing now has changed the way we look at many things, including higher education. Currently no one can attend any classes in person on any campus. Perhaps we are learning that online education may replace on campus education in many instances. This will be something to be investigated as an alternative to education that may be more affordable. Our normal venue of aiding folks in obtaining higher education may need to be adjusted. We should strive for self-reliance. We could assist those who desire higher education and cannot find a way to afford it.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I feel we as a state need to encourage and practice self-reliance. This may include getting a second job to provide for personal needs while seeking to expand skills and talents in order to earn a higher wage. Having “one job” is a model to work toward. However, there are some instances that affordable housing needs to be provided and we can assist in those cases.