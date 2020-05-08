House District 11 candidate Q&A: Dee Kirk-Boon

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
I have always believed that in order to truly appreciate something, you need to have a vested interest or financial contribution towards the project or goal. Private sector individuals and businesses who have a vested interest in hiring and having a qualified workforce in their communities should be encouraged to have a community endowment funding mechanism to help college students who wish to return to their respective communities with the knowledge and skills to make them successful business owners or working in the many rural hospitals or schools.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Instead of increasing the amount of state funding, we need to look towards the high cost of impact fees and building permits charged by our city/county government for developers and individual homeowners. Reassessing fee structure could result in more funds directly paid for affordable housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I would like to see more local control and input at the city and county level. Many times the public does not have input into land transfers, timber harvesting or maintaining these lands until it is too late. Public lands are ours and we have a right to enjoy them and a responsibility to effectively manage natural resources. We need to preserve and protect pristine areas so that we all can enjoy public lands for generations to come.
