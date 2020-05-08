House District 11 candidate Q&A: Dee Kirk-Boon
top story

House District 11 candidate Q&A: Dee Kirk-Boon

{{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I have always believed that in order to truly appreciate something, you need to have a vested interest or financial contribution towards the project or goal. Private sector individuals and businesses who have a vested interest in hiring and having a qualified workforce in their communities should be encouraged to have a community endowment funding mechanism to help college students who wish to return to their respective communities with the knowledge and skills to make them successful business owners or working in the many rural hospitals or schools.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Instead of increasing the amount of state funding, we need to look towards the high cost of impact fees and building permits charged by our city/county government for developers and individual homeowners. Reassessing fee structure could result in more funds directly paid for affordable housing.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

I would like to see more local control and input at the city and county level. Many times the public does not have input into land transfers, timber harvesting or maintaining these lands until it is too late. Public lands are ours and we have a right to enjoy them and a responsibility to effectively manage natural resources. We need to preserve and protect pristine areas so that we all can enjoy public lands for generations to come.

Kirk-Boon

Kirk-Boon

Bio

Name: Dee Kirk-Boon

District: House District 11

Political party: Republican

Age: 55

Family: Married

Education: Graduated St. Ignatius High School 1983; American Institute of Banking-Course studies for operational banking practices and principles of accounting; Flathead Valley Community College-Adult Education Classes

Occupation: co-owner of Jack's Diesel Service Inc. in Kalispell. 

Political experience: Coordinated with legislators relating to legislative sessions with a primary focus on business, taxes, insurance, health care, and foreign laws. Served in GOP leadership for eight-plus years in Flathead County.

Online campaign info: https://www.deekirkboonformontana.com/

Facebook: dee kirk-boon for mt house district 11

Ways voters can contact you: 406-250-5098; email deekirkboon@gmail.com

Editor's note

Kirk-Boon is vying with Derek Seeks for the Republican nomination in House District 11 in Flathead County. Skees, did not respond to the questionnaire.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News