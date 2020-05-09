House District 12 candidate Q&A: Gerry Browning

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Montana taxpayers cannot provide a college education for all of our children but most middle-class Montanans cannot afford it on their own. However, increasing the state's contribution or making the student go into debt are not the only answers to this. I propose that the state invest more funding assistance towards two-year community college and trade school programs. Both of which will help their students obtain good paying jobs, reach financial goals and provide economic growth for the entire community. Those students that wish to continue within our university system will do so without incurring an impossible debt.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Housing is a part of the fourth-highest state budget line-item. Most funding comes from HUD and is used in the Housing Voucher Program and through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). The Montana Board of Housing decides which communities receive LIHTC through a complex process involving various intermediaries. More state funding towards affordable housing sounds good but will likely not result in cash in the pockets of the Montanans that need the boost. Home ownership/rental costs have outpaced the average Montanan’s income. That is the problem that must be addressed to provide a real solution to Montana’s affordable housing issue.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Public-owned lands account for 33% of the State of Montana. These lands are available for recreational and agricultural use and should remain in public hands, not sold off to private or cooperative entities for corporate gain at our expense. As an example, in 2016 the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah was created protecting 1.35 million acres of Public Lands. By 2017 it was reduced by 85% following a uranium firm's lobbying efforts. On a positive note, Senator Tester's 2019 American Public Lands Act would prevent the selling of public lands and keep them in public hands in perpetuity.
