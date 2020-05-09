House District 12 candidate Q&A: Gerry Browning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Montana taxpayers cannot provide a college education for all of our children but most middle-class Montanans cannot afford it on their own. However, increasing the state's contribution or making the student go into debt are not the only answers to this. I propose that the state invest more funding assistance towards two-year community college and trade school programs. Both of which will help their students obtain good paying jobs, reach financial goals and provide economic growth for the entire community. Those students that wish to continue within our university system will do so without incurring an impossible debt.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?