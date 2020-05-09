House District 12 candidate Q&A: Linda Reksten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I believe in careful career counseling of high school students to identify their interests as well as inherent skills/abilities to determine a direction for college, community college or trade schools. Too often students enter college without a clear direction and accumulate huge debt. I would support a combination of funding by students and the college or community college if these students have established a clear direction in high school. Funding would be contingent on maintaining the established career path with passing grades. Some trade schools provide funding and a career path for students who desire to be an electrician or plumber.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Affordable housing should not be the sole responsibility of the state. There should be partnerships with local business, the state and financial commitment by potential families to create increased affordable housing.