House District 12 candidate Q&A: Linda Reksten

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
I believe in careful career counseling of high school students to identify their interests as well as inherent skills/abilities to determine a direction for college, community college or trade schools. Too often students enter college without a clear direction and accumulate huge debt. I would support a combination of funding by students and the college or community college if these students have established a clear direction in high school. Funding would be contingent on maintaining the established career path with passing grades. Some trade schools provide funding and a career path for students who desire to be an electrician or plumber.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Affordable housing should not be the sole responsibility of the state. There should be partnerships with local business, the state and financial commitment by potential families to create increased affordable housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I believe the public lands should remain available for every Montana citizens to enjoy. This includes the National Bison Range which is currently part of SB 3019, The Water Settlement Bill. This bill grants the CSKT Tribe the Bison Range inappropriately. Additionally, 36,808 acres of state land within Lake County were also promised inappropriately in this bill. The Montana Constitution, Article 10, Section 11 states that "All lands of the State that have been or may be granted by Congress, or acquired by gift or grant or devise from any person or corporation shall be public lands of the State."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.