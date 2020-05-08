House District 13 candidate Q&A: Cade Stiles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

This is a two-sided question for me. To keep it brief, a good chunk of college students go straight from high school to college with no real outlook on other options. I believe the state should focus funding mainly on college prep and colleges that focus in vocational training that is needed today for new age jobs. We also need to find easier ways for college students to better fund and pay their education. I propose tax breaks and negotiated tuition payments for our Montana students to make it not too burdensome for both them and our fellow taxpayers.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

No. I do believe affordable housing is necessary in certain circumstances but should be directly decided in the localities and areas where such need arises. The tax burden is unnecessary statewide and should be only allowed when Montanans, of the area proposed for affordable housing, have a direct say in the matter.