House District 3 candidate Q&A: Braxton Mitchell

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

College is obviously a very expensive route post high school. I think state-funded financial aid for college students should be allocated to students who know their vision and have a plan, not the ones who are still experimenting with their future plans, and if they are still experimenting post high school then they should take a gap year and figure out what they like; otherwise, that is how more and more debt is gained. It should be given to students who grew up in lower- and middle-class families that excelled in the classroom during high school.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

No. I think it's a private sector responsibility, not a government responsibility.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

I believe the lack of local control is one of the largest issues we face. Montanans should be managing Montana. Not people lurking around in the swamp in Washington. I'm getting tired of breathing in smoke every summer and seeing less tourists in the later parts of summer who want to experience the beauty of Glacier National Park and help boost our local economy here in the Flathead. I pledge to support the Montana Republican Party platform if elected.

