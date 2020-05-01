House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers
House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers

1. When it comes to providing state-funded ﬁnancial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It is important for Montana to adequately fund its public colleges and universities to keep the costs down for students. Increased ﬁnancial aid is necessary to make public colleges, universities, and vocational-technical programs accessible for students from low- and middle-income families. I spent my career in public education as a teacher and a principal. I am a strong supporter of state-supported public education from pre-school through college.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes, there should be an increase of state funding to help increase the stock of affordable housing, but government cannot do this alone. Additional state funds must be used and targeted to leverage private funding to invest in more affordable housing.  State government should also use regulatory power such as inﬂuencing local zoning to make housing construction that includes affordable options more viable. The Montana Board of Housing in the Department of Commerce is the place where funding leverage and regulatory tools can be used.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Our biggest challenge in public land management is to protect and cherish what our public lands give us — clean air and water, abundant wildlife and outdoor recreation. These things are central to our way of life and our economy. Climate change will affect our forests and likely lead to more frequent and larger forest ﬁres. We need to use our limited resources to protect communities from the threat of wildﬁre and provide wood for lumber mills by thinning forests in the wildland-urban interface while maintaining the outstanding wildlife habitat, wildlife security, and wild character of the backcountry.

Bio

Name: Debo Powers

District: House District 3

Political party: Democrat

Age: 68

Family: daughter, age 34

Education: Degree in history and government and social studies education

Occupation: retired public school teacher and principal; currently serving in the Montana Legislature representing House District 3

Political experience: Congressional intern in Washington, D.C., while in college and served in student government; currently serving on the Flathead County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). Appointed to fill  a vacancy in Montana House District 3 in October 2019; first time running for elected office.

Online campaign info: https://powersforthepeople.usFacebook@Representative Debo Powers; Twitter & Instagram @repdebopowers

Ways voters can contact you: Phone 406-407-0787; email powersforthepeoplehd3@gmail.com

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at the Democratic primary in House District 3 in Flathead County. Powers is running unopposed.

