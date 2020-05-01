House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded ﬁnancial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It is important for Montana to adequately fund its public colleges and universities to keep the costs down for students. Increased ﬁnancial aid is necessary to make public colleges, universities, and vocational-technical programs accessible for students from low- and middle-income families. I spent my career in public education as a teacher and a principal. I am a strong supporter of state-supported public education from pre-school through college.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?