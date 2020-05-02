House District 4 candidate Q&A: Matt Regier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It is hard to ask taxpayers who have worked two jobs to put themselves though college or saved and sacrificed for years to put their kids though college, to now sacrifice more of their money to put someone else's kid through college. College is a privilege and should be treated as such. The question that needs answering is, what are the universities doing to lower the cost?

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

A true compassionate person would support real affordable housing like Habitat for Humanity where no one is forced to pay, but all is voluntarily donated. That is the true American and Montanan spirit of generosity. False compassion is voting to take your neighbor's money by force (taxes) to give to someone else and thinking you have done a valiant thing.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Access is a major issue. A study done by the Montana Environmental Quality Council in 2016 found that over 21,000 miles of roads on Forest Service-managed land have closed since the mid 1990s (HJR13, 2015) I love, as many Montanans do, backpacking in Glacier Park, floating the South Fork in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, or fly fishing Rock Creek. Public land exists for the people of Montana and the people of Montana should be able to access those lands.

