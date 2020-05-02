House District 5 candidate Q&A: Dave Fern

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The Legislature has frozen tuition at our colleges and universities. I supported a continued freeze along with pay raises for staff. I like the Tennessee Promise program that provides free tuition through a combination of Pell Grants and state funding for traditional and adult learners at all public two-year institutions. We need to enhance Montana’s workforce so more people have credentials to be qualified for high-paying jobs, and business can fill vacancies for skilled positions. We also need robust apprenticeship programs through opportunities to work with trade associations, unions, high schools and higher ed.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Yes, undoubtedly we need to address this issue through direct and indirect methods such as tax credits. Last session I sponsored and passed HB16 which provides low-interest loans through the Coal Trust Fund to rehab some of our stock of affordable housing. I supported HB18 a bill that would have developed a state tax credit for affordable housing. The credits mimic the federal credits and allow for more affordable housing which are bid and ranked by communities through the Montana Board of Housing. I expect efforts through the Local Government Interim Committee to again propose this bill for 2021.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
In this time of a pandemic and the need for Montanans to social distance themselves, our public lands have become a savior, offering themselves for recreational and resource-based job opportunities. At the national level, staffing must meet the needs of a robust recreational economy. Resources have not kept up with the demand. Our congressional delegation’s support for the Land and Water Conservation Fund is vital for future projects. In the Northwest we are learning about the plans of Georgia Pines to manage a newly acquired land purchase of some 1,000 square miles of lands formerly owned by Plum Creek and Weyerhaeuser.
