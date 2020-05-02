House District 5 candidate Q&A: Dave Fern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The Legislature has frozen tuition at our colleges and universities. I supported a continued freeze along with pay raises for staff. I like the Tennessee Promise program that provides free tuition through a combination of Pell Grants and state funding for traditional and adult learners at all public two-year institutions. We need to enhance Montana’s workforce so more people have credentials to be qualified for high-paying jobs, and business can fill vacancies for skilled positions. We also need robust apprenticeship programs through opportunities to work with trade associations, unions, high schools and higher ed.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?