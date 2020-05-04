House District 6 candidate Q&A: Bruce Tutvedt

Bruce Tutvedt
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund his/her own college education?
Montana works to keep tuition low for all students with state funding going directly to the university system instead of through the financial aid process. I have voted for the tuition freeze and will in the future. Additionally the funding formula for MUS is driven by colleges doing well for Montana families by decreasing time to degree and increasing graduation rates among other metrics. Funding through financial aid doesn’t do this. All of my daughters and I graduated from MSU or UM. I am a strong supporter of the higher education system in Montana.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Affordable housing is a real issue in many parts of Montana but not all. I believe we need to take a serious look at planning department regulations and the costs they add to new housing. Local governments have a huge impact on the cost and availability of housing. A nearby seven-lot subdivision had regulation adding almost $20,000 to the cost of each lot. Passing local cost drivers to be funded by the state is not fiscally responsible as the incentives are distorted.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
The catastrophic fires we have been dealing with cost millions of dollars to control, destroy resources and have real public health costs. Montana must do a better job of managing our public lands to minimize catastrophic fire. We must manage our public lands for multiple use in a sustainable manner that allows for public access.
