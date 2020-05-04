House District 6 candidate Q&A: Bruce Tutvedt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bruce Tutvedt

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund his/her own college education?

Montana works to keep tuition low for all students with state funding going directly to the university system instead of through the financial aid process. I have voted for the tuition freeze and will in the future. Additionally the funding formula for MUS is driven by colleges doing well for Montana families by decreasing time to degree and increasing graduation rates among other metrics. Funding through financial aid doesn’t do this. All of my daughters and I graduated from MSU or UM. I am a strong supporter of the higher education system in Montana.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?