House District 6 candidate Q&A: Jerramy Dear-Ruel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerramy Dear-Ruel

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund his/her own college education?

Tuition is on the rise, making it more difficult for college students to make ends meet. We have a responsibility to every Montanan to invest in knowledge and ensure it is passed to the next generation. Therefore, the state should aid in financial funding for students.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The cost of living is high for most of western Montana. We should help alleviate poverty, which is directly tied to affordable housing, by increasing state funding. Housing is a fundamental human need and should be a right to have.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

I fully support Access Public Lands program allowing agreements for access between private landowners and public lands. This program should be expanded to allow more access to state-owned land. The state should be given priority for purchasing large tracts that are for sale. An example is the 630,000-acre timberland sale between Weyerhaeuser and a private investment company. We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful places and public land should remain public for all to enjoy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0