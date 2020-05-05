House District 7 candidate Q&A: Frank Garner

Frank Garner
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The difficult financial projections for the next few years require us to be more creative than just looking at tuition freezes. Having a well-educated work force will play a key role in our financial recovery but state financial resources will be limited. Making higher education accessible will likely cause us to reinvent ourselves and be more efficient in providing education in our state. We should be thoughtful about the lessons we have learned from the COVID-19 crisis to see how we can be more efficient with online offerings and distance learning to keep costs in check and improve accessibility.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
I believe we should use the existing resources and programs. Having said that, I have supported using some state resources in the past to provide capital for low-income housing in specific circumstances. I believe we must also remove regulatory barriers that prevent private investment in housing and that make it difficult for the market to adjust. While I believe there is a role for government in providing opportunities for affordable housing, I believe we will be well-served by supporting innovation and investment in the private markets to provide more affordable housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Being good stewards of our public lands has to be a primary management goal. In the Flathead, one of our great concerns is preserving as much access as possible to the over 600,000 acres of Southern Pines property (formerly Weyerhaeuser) while working with the private landholder on identifying and preserving easements that allow access to the adjoining public land. Those areas have offered tremendous multiple-use recreational opportunities for generations in northwest Montana and we must demonstrate we are good stewards in order to enjoy lasting partnerships that support access.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.