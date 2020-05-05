House District 7 candidate Q&A: Frank Garner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Garner

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The difficult financial projections for the next few years require us to be more creative than just looking at tuition freezes. Having a well-educated work force will play a key role in our financial recovery but state financial resources will be limited. Making higher education accessible will likely cause us to reinvent ourselves and be more efficient in providing education in our state. We should be thoughtful about the lessons we have learned from the COVID-19 crisis to see how we can be more efficient with online offerings and distance learning to keep costs in check and improve accessibility.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?