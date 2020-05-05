House District 7 candidate Q&A: Ross Frazier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ross Frazier

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Having graduated under a mountain of student loan debt, I know the burden it places on our state's youth. It is a barrier to their contributing to our economy as they struggle to afford housing, pay for health care, raise children and open businesses. I absolutely support increasing state-funded financial aid for Montana's college students.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes. Given the current financial burdens we are facing, we cannot afford to be struggling under the weight of unreasonable housing costs. Increasing state funding for affordable housing is just one more tool we can use to ease that burden.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Montana has always benefited from keeping our public lands in public hands, to borrow a well-known phrase. Private interests — whether they be out-of-state developers or mineral and energy interests — cannot be allowed to overrule the voices of local Montanans when it comes to the use of their public lands. This is and will continue to be the central issue.

