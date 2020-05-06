House District 9 candidate Q&A: David Dunn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

We do not have the resources to put more money into our higher education. We have a small state budget in comparison to most other states. Our primary responsibility is to do better for our K-12 students and pay our teachers better salaries like in Idaho and Wyoming.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

No, when government gets involved it doesn’t get better. The way to solve this problem is create a better regulatory environment for builders. If we need to solve our housing problem, which we should revise all the regulatory burdens.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Our land board has been directed by a Democratic governor setting the agenda for 16 years. We can and must create more economic activity on state-owned lands to fund our public schools. In regard to our forests, they have been mismanaged by the federal government for decades. More bills like the Good Neighbor Authority of the 2019 session should be promoted. Bring Montana lumber mills back.

