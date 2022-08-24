Hughes named Planning Director, county programs reorganized

Missoula County recently named Karen Hughes as the county’s new director of Planning, Development and Sustainability.

Hughes served as assistant director of Community and Planning Services since 2013.

As assistant director for CAPS, Hughes oversaw key initiatives, such as launching the county’s climate action program; shifting to a more proactive approach to land use planning, as evidenced by the Missoula Area Land Use Element and County Zoning Code update; and establishing a new county housing program that resulted in hiring staff and creating a housing action plan.

Hughes’ promotion is part of reorganization “to better align county departments and adapt to future community needs,” according to a press release.

In addition to housing the programs CAPS previously provided, the new Office of Lands and Communities will fold in other county services and amenities, such as the Fairgrounds and Weed District and Extension Service. The Office of Lands and Communities will encapsulate much of the work Missoula County is doing to address pressing issues in the county, including land use and development, housing affordability, climate action, resource management and recreation.

Former CAPS Director Chet Crowser will oversee this new office as the chief Lands and Communities officer.

Lands and Communities will house three new departments. The Department of Planning, Development and Sustainability will include the long-range planning, current planning and climate action programs that were part of CAPS. Hughes started her new role as director of this department in July.

The Department of Lands, Culture and Recreation will be established and undergo a transition over the next year. It will include the Parks, Trails and Open Lands program and Missoula County Fairgrounds. The county will select a director for this department in early 2023.

The Department of Ecology and Extension will be comprised of the Missoula County Weed District and Extension but rebranded to better represent the complexity and landscape-scale impact of their work. The rollout of this new department will coincide with completion of its new building at the fairgrounds in spring of 2023, and the county is working to establish a timeline for selection of the department director.

In addition, the Grants and Community Programs Division, formerly part of CAPS, is currently undergoing a program assessment to evaluate the services they provide, determine strategic direction and consider organizational structure and function. That process will take place through the end of 2022, with implementation of recommendations starting in 2023.