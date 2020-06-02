Marks leads in Missoula County District Court race

Sitting Judge Jason Marks was leading over challenger Robin Hammond in his quest to retain his Missoula County District Court seat.
Early returns posted by the Missoula County Elections Office on Tuesday showed Marks with 16,798 votes, or 52.65%, of the vote to Hammond's 14,966, or 46.91%.
Marks, formerly chief deputy of the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, was appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock in August 2019 to replace outgoing District Court Judge Karen Townsend.
Hammond is an attorney with the Office of the Public Defender in Missoula. Hammond has served as public defender in state and federal court around Montana, and also spent more than a decade as a prosecutor in California.
Marks was born and raised in Missoula, where he graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart Catholic School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history at Montana State University, and his law degree in 2005 from Temple University in Philadelphia.
Since returning to Missoula from law school, Marks has spent his entire legal career in public service, first in the public defender's office, and jumping to the prosecutor's office two years later.
In this Series
Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election
-
Updated
Gianforte, Cooney win governor primaries
-
Updated
Bullock, Daines advance in U.S. Senate race
-
Missoula area legislative primary results come in favoring women candidates
- 13 updates
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.