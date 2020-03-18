Missoula Co. jail stops taking nonviolent cases

Missoula County officials on Wednesday limited the intake of new inmates at the county jail in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners and Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott on Wednesday signed a resolution stating "effective immediately," the jail will no longer take those charged with nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, nor those arrested for failing to appear in court.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Brenda Bassett said with the resolution in place, intake of new inmates remains on a case-by-case basis. Earlier this week, officials at the jail closed off all public visitation.
"That's to protect civilians, inmates and detention staff," she said. "I think people understand why we need to start taking these actions when you have hundreds of people in one space."
The changes come amid unprecedented closures of bars, gyms and theaters, limitations on restaurant services and restrictions on social gatherings as officials try to rein in the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Missoula County had, as of late Wednesday afternoon, three confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Montana's statewide case count had reached 11 Wednesday morning.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said the resolution is in line the "big picture" efforts to keep the jail population limited, while establishing good policy during a public health crisis.
"As best as you can group them and predict them, this should go a good job of picking out the people who are a real, immediate public safety risk and letting go of the folks who are not," Beal said. "We will deal with those issues, but they are not the critical public safety risk at the moment."
The ACLU of Montana on Wednesday also called on state officials to take such measures, such as reducing the number of people in jails, prisons and other detention facilities; ensuring jail populations have access to hygiene products and information; maintain publicly available data on infection and prevention in prisons and jails; and releasing vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with high-risk health conditions.
SK Rossi, ACLU of Montana's director of policy and advocacy, called directly on Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and director of the Montana Department of Corrections Reginald Michael to stem the flow of people into prisons and jails and to "immediately release a vast number of those already detained."
"This is life or death," Rossi said in Wednesday's release. "We're going to continue broadening our response and communicating with state leaders and stakeholders until something is done."
At the Missoula County jail, which also state inmates, Bassett said staff has cranked up cleaning measures and intake screening.
"We're just being hyper-vigilant in terms of looking at inmates, with every new inmate that comes in," Bassett said. "We're screening them for temperatures, seeing if they have any symptoms."
Bassett said that screening process has yet uncover any symptomatic cases, and said any inmate showing symptoms would be isolated for review.
"If we had a confirmed case they would go into (permanent) isolation, and we would look to the experts in the health department to help us triage that isolation," Bassett said.