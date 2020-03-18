Missoula Co. jail stops taking nonviolent cases

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said the resolution is in line the "big picture" efforts to keep the jail population limited, while establishing good policy during a public health crisis.

"As best as you can group them and predict them, this should go a good job of picking out the people who are a real, immediate public safety risk and letting go of the folks who are not," Beal said. "We will deal with those issues, but they are not the critical public safety risk at the moment."

The ACLU of Montana on Wednesday also called on state officials to take such measures, such as reducing the number of people in jails, prisons and other detention facilities; ensuring jail populations have access to hygiene products and information; maintain publicly available data on infection and prevention in prisons and jails; and releasing vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with high-risk health conditions.

SK Rossi, ACLU of Montana's director of policy and advocacy, called directly on Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and director of the Montana Department of Corrections Reginald Michael to stem the flow of people into prisons and jails and to "immediately release a vast number of those already detained."