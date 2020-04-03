Missoula County $50K renters aid fund maxes out in 1 day

An emergency rental assistance fund for Missoula-area residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic closed off applications just 24 hours after the site went live.
On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved the use of $50,000 for the emergency fund to be managed by the District XI Human Resource Council.
The fund provided $500 to about 100 renters in need on a first-come, first-served basis. However, that money went quickly with people scrambling for finances to keep them afloat as business and organizations close down or lay workers off.
Jim Morton, executive director of the Human Resource Council in Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli counties, said HRC closed the application portal after receiving more than 100 applications in just over 24 hours of the site going live Wednesday afternoon.
"Usually when we put together these rapid responses, the funding has gone very quickly, similar to last week when we assisted United Way with their launch of the $100,000," Morton said. "That went very quickly."
The HRC operates a number of other housing assistance programs, such as the Section 8 rental assistance program, which can be found on their site at humanresourcecouncil.org.
Morton said HRC still has funding for their low-income energy assistance program, which helps households with their heating bill. Applications are open until April 30 and Morton said they are willing to send applications.
United Way of Missoula is also reopening their COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for service and gig economy workers who had lost work. United Way of Missoula CEO Susan Hay Patrick said she wanted to get the fund back up to $100,000 before reopening it.
People affected by COVID-19 who had not previously applied can apply for one-time grants of up to $400.
Hay Patrick said the fund will likely reopen Monday, although it could open Sunday, so people should keep checking the website at missoulaunitedway.org.
Missoulians in need of resources for things such as housing, food, transportation and health care can also call 2-1-1 or visit montana211.org. The 2-1-1 line is an information referral service that operates 24 hours a day and serves Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli counties.
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier told the Missoulian on Thursday that the county will look at any ways they can help provide funding, but said they are also hoping that money from the federal CARES Act is disbursed soon.
The county pulled money for the fund from their community assistance fund, which is normally used for basic needs such as food and shelter. Strohmaier told the Missoulian it was one of the ways the county could help, given limited financial resources coupled with state regulations that sometimes limit how the county can administer certain funds.
