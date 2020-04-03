Missoula County $50K renters aid fund maxes out in 1 day

The HRC operates a number of other housing assistance programs, such as the Section 8 rental assistance program, which can be found on their site at humanresourcecouncil.org.

Morton said HRC still has funding for their low-income energy assistance program, which helps households with their heating bill. Applications are open until April 30 and Morton said they are willing to send applications.

United Way of Missoula is also reopening their COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for service and gig economy workers who had lost work. United Way of Missoula CEO Susan Hay Patrick said she wanted to get the fund back up to $100,000 before reopening it.

People affected by COVID-19 who had not previously applied can apply for one-time grants of up to $400.

Hay Patrick said the fund will likely reopen Monday, although it could open Sunday, so people should keep checking the website at missoulaunitedway.org.