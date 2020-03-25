United Way fund maxed out, County says to onate blood, not masks

The Missoula City-County Health Department is urging residents to hold off on donating masks and homemade food, and instead donate blood, while the City of Missoula warned park-goers to keep their distance or risk health officers closing parks. Additionally, a fund set up for some of the people hit hardest by the coronavirus has stopped accepting new applications.

On Tuesday, United Way of Missoula County announced the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Of $135,000 initially in the fund, $100,000 was set aside for one-time grants of $400 to individuals who had lost work. By Wednesday afternoon, that fund was maxed out.

"In 24 hours, more than 250 people applied for help through United Way of Missoula County's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund," wrote United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick in an email. "My assumption, after reviewing more than half the requests so far, is that most applicants will receive the full $400, reducing the fund by $100,000 immediately." For that reason, the fund will not be accepting further applications at this time. Hay Patrick wrote that United Way expects to get the first round of checks to applicants within 48 hours.