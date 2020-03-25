United Way fund maxed out, County says to onate blood, not masks

The Missoula City-County Health Department is urging residents to hold off on donating masks and homemade food, and instead donate blood, while the City of Missoula warned park-goers to keep their distance or risk health officers closing parks. Additionally, a fund set up for some of the people hit hardest by the coronavirus has stopped accepting new applications.
On Tuesday, United Way of Missoula County announced the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Of $135,000 initially in the fund, $100,000 was set aside for one-time grants of $400 to individuals who had lost work. By Wednesday afternoon, that fund was maxed out.
"In 24 hours, more than 250 people applied for help through United Way of Missoula County's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund," wrote United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick in an email. "My assumption, after reviewing more than half the requests so far, is that most applicants will receive the full $400, reducing the fund by $100,000 immediately." For that reason, the fund will not be accepting further applications at this time. Hay Patrick wrote that United Way expects to get the first round of checks to applicants within 48 hours.
Of the remaining $35,000 in the fund, Missoula Aging Services and YWCA of Missoula will each receive $5,000. Approximately $10,000-$15,000 will be held in reserve for people with limited English-language proficiency, or who are sending in hard-copy applications, and may need more time. Most of the rest will be held for other COVID-19-related needs that come up. United Way uses 5% of its donations for overhead.
In her email, Hay Patrick acknowledged that this round of grants would not be enough to help all Missoulians in need. "We hope to be able to help many more people. When we've — I hope! — replenished the fund to a higher level, we'll reopen the online application form." In the meantime, United Way continues to accept donations at https://www.missoulaunitedway.org/donations-covid-19-emergency-assistance
Also on Wednesday, Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr addressed the surge of volunteering and mutual-aid work that has risen up in response to the pandemic. “We love Missoula and its civic mindedness. I know that we can get through this together, we just don’t want well-intended members of the community putting themselves in harm’s way or bringing in unintentional consequences," she said during her daily briefing.
While many residents have started stitching masks at home to donate to hospitals, Farr said that “right now, neither of our hospitals is taking homemade masks. They may ask for them in the future for patient use, but right now, there’s just not a need for it.” She advised mask-makers who were so inclined to search online for hospitals elsewhere in the country that may need them.
Speaking with the Missoulian afterwards, she added that it’s unclear how effective these homemade cloth masks are, compared to the higher-grade N95 masks. “The CDC guidance says that as absolute last resort hospitals and (health care) providers can use the cloth masks, because it’s better than nothing," she said, referencing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "But there’s no research on how effective it is at preventing COVID-19."
Farr also said that “we really don’t want a food-borne illness outbreak on top of COVID-19, so please don’t make food in your home to distribute to the public. If you want to feed people in the community, there are definitely ways that you can safely do that.” She recommended connecting with an organization working to prepare and deliver meals. Local food-focused charities include:
- Missoula Aging Services. Last week, this group put out a call for people to volunteer as Meals on Wheels drivers if the need arises. Visit www.missoulaagingservices.org.
- The Missoula Food Bank and Community Network has called for both volunteers and monetary donations. Visit www.mfbcn.org.
- The Poverello Center, which provides food and other services to the homeless in Missoula, can be reached at www.thepoverellocenter.org.
Finally, Farr said that “one thing that our hospitals do need right now are blood donations. The Red Cross had to cancel a lot of their larger blood donation events just because of the spread of COVID-19.” She said that donating blood “would be a great help at this time.”
“The Red Cross is seeing an urgent need for blood right now,” said Matt Ochsner, a spokesperson for the agency, Wednesday. “So far we’ve seen about 7,000 blood drives cancelled across the country ... and that’s led to about 2,000 fewer blood donations, so that’s very significant.”
He said that the Red Cross is taking extra precautions to protect the well-being of donors at its Montana facilities, taking donors’ and employees’ temperatures at the door and working to maintain safe distances between donors. For information on how to donate, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/location/missoula-american-red-cross.html .
Meanwhile, Missoula Parks and Recreation warned park-goers that they still need to maintain social distancing at parks. "Parks remain open for now, but PLEASE STOP GATHERING IN GROUPS," it stated in a Facebook post Monday, saying that large crowds were observed at Fort Missoula Regional Park this past weekend. "If that behavior continues, public health officials could order (Missoula) Parks facilities closed. If a playground, bike park, trailhead or ANY parks facility is crowded, please DO NOT go in! Even if it's not busy, don't stand near each other and visit in groups!"
