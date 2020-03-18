Missoula County: Key virus test supplies lacking

Missoula County has found the nurses it needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but still lacks other key testing supplies.
As of Wednesday afternoon there were three COVID-19 patients in the county, all of whom were recovering at home, and local governments continue to issue restrictions.
Cindy Farr, the City-County Health Department’s incident commander, said that the county had filled the nursing positions that were vacant just a few days ago.
“We actually had an overwhelming response from our Missoula community,” Farr said. She was not able to provide exact numbers, but did say that “we were able to fill all of our nursing positions that we need and have a backup list.”
Nurses have been vital in monitoring the coronavirus patients and their “close contacts,” defined as the people who were within 6 feet of the patient for at least 10 minutes. “When our nurses work with our confirmed cases, they go back and they figure out who has been considered a close contact, and those people are given a call.” They’re asked to isolate at home and check in twice a day.
While the nurse shortage has been met for now, the Health Department has other unmet needs. Farr said that it would like to set up a centralized location for testing, but “the roadblock that we’ve come up against is (that) we don’t have the supplies. … We can’t get ahold of the personal protective equipment that we need to do it safely.” She also said the Health Department faced a shortage of nasal swabs needed to collect samples for testing.
The City-County Health Department will apply through the state for some of the personal protective equipment that the U.S. military has made available to fight the pandemic, but Farr said she wasn’t sure how long it would take to receive those supplies.
Meanwhile, local agencies continue to issue restrictions and modify operations so as to prevent large gatherings and face-to-face contact that may allow the coronavirus to spread.
- Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy ordered the closure of all theaters, gyms and fitness centers through at least Tuesday, March 24. The order does not apply to state-licensed physical therapy services that operate on an appointment-only basis. Visit https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/health/health-department/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus for the City-County Health Department’s other measures.
- The Missoula County Clerk & Treasurer's Office closed its office at noon Wednesday. In a press release, the office announced that "while in-person customers will not be seen, motor vehicle, property tax, recording, and vital records services are available online and by phone." The Clerk & Treasurer's office will re-assess the closure on March 23. Visit https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/administration/clerk-treasurer/-fsiteid-1 for more information about accessing Clerk & Treasurer services remotely.
- The Missoula Public Library will close until further notice, beginning March 19. Items cannot be returned during this time, and the library will extend hold periods and waive overdue fines.
- The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health Department closed its centers in Arlee, Elmo and Hot Springs beginning Wednesday. Visit the Char-Koosta News Facebook page for more information.
- The Flathead County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Wednesday. Visit https://flatheadhealth.org/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/ for more information.
This story will be updated.