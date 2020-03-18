Missoula County: Key virus test supplies lacking

Missoula County has found the nurses it needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but still lacks other key testing supplies.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were three COVID-19 patients in the county, all of whom were recovering at home, and local governments continue to issue restrictions.

Cindy Farr, the City-County Health Department’s incident commander, said that the county had filled the nursing positions that were vacant just a few days ago.

“We actually had an overwhelming response from our Missoula community,” Farr said. She was not able to provide exact numbers, but did say that “we were able to fill all of our nursing positions that we need and have a backup list.”

Nurses have been vital in monitoring the coronavirus patients and their “close contacts,” defined as the people who were within 6 feet of the patient for at least 10 minutes. “When our nurses work with our confirmed cases, they go back and they figure out who has been considered a close contact, and those people are given a call.” They’re asked to isolate at home and check in twice a day.