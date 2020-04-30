Missoula County seeks $6M in CARES funding

Missoula County is projected to spend more than $6 million in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2020.
The county had not anticipated or budgeted for the expense and commissioners are now asking Gov. Steve Bullock to allocate money from the federal CARES Act to help alleviate the unexpected cost burdening Missoula and other counties in Montana.
On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a letter penned to Bullock and Tom Livers, the state's budget director, requesting that the state allocate a portion of the CARES funding to Montana counties.
"By law, they don't have to share a thing with the counties but it would be great to help the counties out because we're hurting right now," Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer, told the Missoulian. "It's going to be a very difficult year."
The CARES Act does not include any funding for local governments with populations under 500,000. Rather, it is up to state leaders to decide how they will distribute the money to those counties.
"If you understand the lengths to which county staff and elected officials go to maintain a balanced budget, you will also understand there is no way the county could absorb the enormous unbudgeted, unanticipated financial burden this pandemic has placed upon it," the letter reads.
Czorny said that the Missoula County has spent a little over $600,000 so far in COVID-19-related expenses.
Among the projected expenses, which are outlined in the letter, the county anticipates spending the most on payroll for public and safety employees, health care workers, and others responding to COVID-19.
By Dec. 31, 2020, the county expects it will have spent $1,681,688 on county health department personnel expenses specifically related to battling COVID-19, in addition to $1,909,900 on emergency operations center staff.
Other significant costs the county projects include $800,000 for operations of the new non-congregate shelter, $340,916 in COVID-19-related paid sick and family leave pay for county employees, and $654,226 in hazard pay for local detention center deputies.
It also includes lesser costs for things such as the drive-through testing center at the fairgrounds, at $23,233, and emergency operations center materials and equipment at $45,915.
The list of expenses only highlights county government operations, and does not include other needs the county stated it would like to support, such as property tax relief, rental assistance and efforts that support people experiencing homelessness.
The county's budget is limited, as a large part of it comes from the collection of property taxes, which help the county provide essential services and government services to residents.
The county has a small rainy-day fund to help offset the costs of natural disasters, such as flooding and forest fires, prior to any reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which can take up to two years, according to the letter. However, the fund doesn't begin to cover the projected COVID-19 expenses.
Czorny said there is also some money in the county's emergency operations center budget that's part of the general fund. However, he said the county is mostly moving funds from areas in the budget where they have an excess, such as some reserves in the general fund. Czorny also told the Missoulian that the county plans to use some money from their land sales fund from several properties the county recently sold, in addition to holding back on some capital projects and deferring the funding for those.
"We're required to provide a balanced budget so any additional expenses that are wildly unanticipated really put us in tough situations," Czorny told the Missoulian.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.