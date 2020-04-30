Missoula County seeks $6M in CARES funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County is projected to spend more than $6 million in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2020.

The county had not anticipated or budgeted for the expense and commissioners are now asking Gov. Steve Bullock to allocate money from the federal CARES Act to help alleviate the unexpected cost burdening Missoula and other counties in Montana.

On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a letter penned to Bullock and Tom Livers, the state's budget director, requesting that the state allocate a portion of the CARES funding to Montana counties.

"By law, they don't have to share a thing with the counties but it would be great to help the counties out because we're hurting right now," Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer, told the Missoulian. "It's going to be a very difficult year."

The CARES Act does not include any funding for local governments with populations under 500,000. Rather, it is up to state leaders to decide how they will distribute the money to those counties.