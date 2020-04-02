Missoula County sets emergency rental aid fund; OKs mail-in primary

People living and working in Missoula County can request up to $500 in rental assistance from a new emergency fund created to help landlords and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved the use of $50,000 for the emergency fund in a Thursday meeting, where they also approved an all-mail ballot primary election this year in an effort to alleviate some of the economic and health concerns posed by the spread of the coronavirus.
"There are members of our community who are out of work and struggling right now to pay their rent and facing unemployment, and this is one thing we can do as the county to help lessen the sting," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier told the Missoulian.
The District XI Human Resource Council is managing the emergency rental assistance fund. Renters can apply on behalf of their household by completing the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Request Form on Human Resource Council website at humanresourcecouncil.org/.
The rental assistance payment will go directly to the landlord. Landlords cannot apply on behalf of their renters, and landlords must submit an agreement to HRC staff within five business days of the renter's application. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will only support one rental payment per household.
Additionally, requests must include proof of current or previous employment affected by COVID-19.
Strohmaier said the county chose HRC to manage the assistance fund because the county does not have the in-house capacity to manage the program. He said the county's community assistance fund is normally used for basic needs such as food and shelter. Of the $50,000 total, $47,500 will go to direct rental assistance and $2,500 will go to HRC for administration.
In another effort to ensure the well-being of residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners also approved conducting the June 2 primary election by mail. The decision came after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the option of collecting all ballots by mail due to health and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 virus.
"Both for the safety of our staff and election judges and general public, it makes a lot of sense to do this my mail," Strohmaier told the Missoulian. "It's the definition of a bad idea to bring together lots of people at a polling place in a congregated fashion, and voting by mail is one clear way to help address that problem."
All of the county's polling places will be closed on June 2, primary election day, with the exception of limited drop boxes and services at the county elections office.
Voters will get a ballot in the mail with prepaid postage at the beginning of May. In accordance with Bullock's directive, residents will have until April 27 to register. After that date, voters will need to appear in person.
"The big reason for that change is to allow people to sign up to vote or change their address through the mail," Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told the Missoulian. "That way we don't need to risk their health or the health of our election workers."
Seaman noted that many election judges the county usually relies on are senior citizens who fall in the demographic at higher risk of developing serious complications as the result of COVID-19.
"Doing it by mail allows it to be a little bit easier for people to check their vote and they don't have to wait in line at their polling place or at elections center on election day," Seaman told the Missoulian.
Seaman said voters can visit app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ to check the address where they're registered, in addition to being able to check whether their ballot has been mailed to them and if it has been accepted after they return it.
The county will be able to apply for reimbursement for postage from the state. Strohmaier said it's important for people to be aware that postage is provided because "even though it might seem like a small inconvenience to put a stamp on the envelope, it might be a discouragement for some people to vote, in particular with the current crisis."
Seaman said the county is implementing several ways to practice social distancing for those who do need to vote in person. Although important, Seaman said those measures will result in a lengthier process than mailing the ballot because staff will be sanitizing desks between voters, in addition to ensuring voters maintain a 6-foot distance while in line.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.