Missoula County sets emergency rental aid fund; OKs mail-in primary

Voters will get a ballot in the mail with prepaid postage at the beginning of May. In accordance with Bullock's directive, residents will have until April 27 to register. After that date, voters will need to appear in person.

"The big reason for that change is to allow people to sign up to vote or change their address through the mail," Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told the Missoulian. "That way we don't need to risk their health or the health of our election workers."

Seaman noted that many election judges the county usually relies on are senior citizens who fall in the demographic at higher risk of developing serious complications as the result of COVID-19.

"Doing it by mail allows it to be a little bit easier for people to check their vote and they don't have to wait in line at their polling place or at elections center on election day," Seaman told the Missoulian.