Missoula County to offer drive-through virus testing

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to open a drive-through testing center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds Tuesday.
Cindy Farr, the department’s incident commander, announced the step at a press conference Monday afternoon. She said a test of the center with four patients over the weekend had gone well, and that it would begin accepting patients Tuesday through Thursday this week, with the goal of offering service at least from Monday through Friday next week.
Even though the county is opening this new testing center, Farr said that currently, testing overall remains reserved for the top two priority categories of patients established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cover hospitalized patients and, some others — including the elderly, first responders, and health care workers — with symptoms. The health department currently has the ability to test about 200 people, she said, but hopes to get a “significantly better supply” soon that will enable them to expand testing.
“Over the course of this pandemic we’re hoping to test thousands of people,” she said. “I think the biggest benefit to having the drive-through testing is that it just expands our testing abilities and as we start to see more community spread and we see more cases, I believe we are going to need to test more people.”
Missoula Mayor John Engen, also at the press conference, made clear that the center will not provide on-demand testing. “Do not drive out to the fairgrounds and have the expectation that you’re going to be seen or screened,” he said. “They will turn you away.”
Missoulians seeking a test should call the health department at 406-258-INFO, or 406-258 4636. If a nurse determines that a test is warranted, they will be given an appointment for testing. At the drive-through testing center, health department staff will guide them through inserting a nasal swab to collect a sample for testing. Those will be sent to the Montana Public Health Laboratory, which aims to produce results in 24 to 48 hours.
All existing test sites in the county will continue to operate, Farr said. As of late afternoon Monday, Missoula County had 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
