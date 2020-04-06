Missoula County to offer drive-through virus testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to open a drive-through testing center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds Tuesday.

Cindy Farr, the department’s incident commander, announced the step at a press conference Monday afternoon. She said a test of the center with four patients over the weekend had gone well, and that it would begin accepting patients Tuesday through Thursday this week, with the goal of offering service at least from Monday through Friday next week.

Even though the county is opening this new testing center, Farr said that currently, testing overall remains reserved for the top two priority categories of patients established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cover hospitalized patients and, some others — including the elderly, first responders, and health care workers — with symptoms. The health department currently has the ability to test about 200 people, she said, but hopes to get a “significantly better supply” soon that will enable them to expand testing.