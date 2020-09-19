Missoula District Court judge candidates make their case

"I'm not married to anybody in the public defender's office or the county attorney's office (Marks' wife, Jordan Kilby, is a prosecutor in the Missoula County Attorney's Office), and I think that that is important," Hammond said. "I didn't work there, my career is not based there, and the decisions I make are not going to be impacted one way or another by the county attorney's office and what goes on there and what the training has been. To me, I think that's important in Missoula. It's time for a change, and I think I represent that."

Marks, in rebuttal, pointed out when he took the bench, Hammond, along with other defense attorneys, opted to keep Marks as judge when he had supervised the prosecutor in those cases, rather than substituting in another judge. The matter of Marks' marriage to a prosecutor was also on display during the interview process in which the state judicial nomination commission forwarded his name and three others to the governor for selection. Marks also noted endorsements from the high ranks of the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, including vice president Colin Stephens and past president Peter Lacny.

"They support me because they know I'm fair, impartial and always willing to listen to them and their clients," Marks said.