Missoula District Court judge candidates make their case

The contested judge’s race in the Fourth Judicial District Court features two longtime public servants, one whose widespread support from his appointment last year has carried into election season and the other who wants to bring a new perspective to the bench.
The nonpartisan race is between Jason Marks, a new judge running for retention in his first judicial election, and Robin Hammond, a defense attorney for the Missoula Office of the Public State Defender.
The two candidates, whose careers have both been primarily in criminal law, say they see the Constitution as a "living document" and would issue rulings fairly, efficiently, thoughtfully and with compassion, apropos of today’s criminal justice reform-minded judicial landscape.
Marks was appointed in August 2019 by Gov. Steve Bullock and took the bench the following month. His judgeship followed 12 years in the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, where in recent years he supervised the civil and criminal divisions as chief deputy county attorney. Since filing for his candidacy, he’s been endorsed by all four of his fellow District Court judges, as well as three retired from the same judicial district, as well as both Missoula County Justices of the Peace, criminal defense attorneys, police, civil attorneys and more from the legal community.
“I think it speaks volumes that the people that are most closely involved in the court system, lawyers, fellow judges, know both myself and Robin, and they’ve endorsed me,” Marks said. “And that may not carry much weight for somebody, but if I’m looking at, ‘Is someone doing a good job?’ I think the people they work with may be a good place to start.”
Hammond, who has worked as a public defender and a prosecutor in Montana and California, said she is running to offer more diversity in experience to the Fourth Judicial District, which covers Missoula and Mineral counties. She said, in part, her candidacy is to break up a seemingly paved road from the Missoula County Attorney’s Office — like three of the five sitting judges, Marks included — to the bench. She points to Shane Vannatta, a business law-focused attorney who was appointed to be judge just before Marks, as a “wonderful addition” to the judicial district’s scope of experience.
“There’s this constant path from the Missoula County Attorney’s Office to the bench in Missoula County, and I think we need something different, just because we need a different voice and a different perspective,” Hammond said. “That’s why my record and experience is important. I can be tough as a prosecutor. I’m not going to let everyone out of jail. I have concerns about public safety. But given my experience in the public defender’s office, it really gives me insight into how people are struggling.”
Marks won the primary election in June with 52% of the vote over Hammond. Of the 45,256 votes cast in the primary, 36,128 voted in this primary race, meaning a great deal of votes are still on the table.
***
Both candidates agree, this year’s campaign, crammed by the COVID-19 pandemic into social media posts and Zoom calls, rather than glad-handing, has been challenging.
“You’re missing out on that interaction,” Hammond said. “I feel like when you’re with people, in person, they’re going to be able to have that interaction and assess your credibility or assess your personality in a way you can’t on Facebook or over a Zoom call.”
“It has been very challenging to, frankly, educate voters about my race because it’s not a high profile race,” Marks said. “It’s not an area I’m comfortable with. I’d much rather be out talking to folks, any day.”
(Arguably the most contentious of questions in pandemic times, how the candidates would rule on mask enforcement and other compliance issues, was not on the table for this interview. Judicial candidates are precluded from commenting on matters they may have to rule on if elected.)
Marks himself started out his career as a public defender before moving to the county attorney’s office. He was born and raised in Missoula, graduated from law school at Temple University in Philadelphia in 2005 and began practicing in Missoula afterward. When the Missoula County Attorney’s Office was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for its handling of sexual abuse and assault cases, Marks was put in charge of building the subsequent special victims unit from scratch. That experience created new opportunities for Marks to lead trainings on the subject matter, and sticks with him as he presides over cases involving family matters, drug courts and more.
"I'm dealing with all these family law cases where there's potentially domestic violence, and what do you expect from people in those circumstances," Marks said. "I'm able to bring a trauma-informed experience perspective to all these other areas of law outside of criminal law."
After presiding as judge for more than a year, Marks said his experience there is an advantage. Aside from working on all the nuts and bolts of the job, he’s also attuned to working this job through a pandemic, which will likely continue into 2021 based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimates for widespread vaccine distribution. For the last six months, nearly half the time he has been a judge, Marks has been inside the technical maze of conducting court by video links due to COVID-19. Missoula’s courts have since progressed from conference call-ins to video appearances and, by now, trials have resumed.
Hammond has been with the Missoula Office of the State Public Defender since early 2018. Originally from Billings, Hammond graduated from the University of Montana in 1997 and from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta in 2000. Her career began as a public defender in Yellowstone County, and then as an assistant public defender with the Federal Defenders of Montana office, with some cases handling appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Hammond’s career took her to California for 12 years, beginning in 2006. There she was a deputy public defender in the Mendocino County Public Defender’s Office and then 11 years as a deputy district attorney for Sonoma County. As a prosecutor, she developed an expertise in elder abuse and high-dollar white collar crime cases. She returned to Montana in 2019, and today, her workload includes an average case count of about 80 felony cases.
Like Marks, Hammond claims her upper hand is her experience: working in different offices, states, and before different judges. Work as a public defender, she said, means working closely and often with people of different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. She draws inspiration from those she works with in the public defender's office.
"Everybody's there to serve people who are in crisis, and it's such meaningful work," Hammond said. "A lot of it parallels the work I enjoyed the most as a prosecutor, handling elder abuses cases and dependent adult cases, kind of intervening in moments of crisis and trying to help people."
The work in California has earned Hammond a number of her own endorsements from the legal community there. That may, however, have backfired as some have drawn criticism on her social media campaign, eliciting the typical us-against-them challenge an out-of-stater would face, despite her state roots.
“The reason I do have endorsements from people in California is I worked there, I did well there, people respected me, and they know my skills and dedication,” Hammond said. “And I think it’s important for voters to know that, yeah, I’m from Montana and I worked somewhere else for a while. … It’s been sad, honestly, to see that as an issue.”
And on the flip side, Hammond believes her relatively new stance in Missoula's legal community does provide some upside in some elbow room between her and the status quo.
"I'm not married to anybody in the public defender's office or the county attorney's office (Marks' wife, Jordan Kilby, is a prosecutor in the Missoula County Attorney's Office), and I think that that is important," Hammond said. "I didn't work there, my career is not based there, and the decisions I make are not going to be impacted one way or another by the county attorney's office and what goes on there and what the training has been. To me, I think that's important in Missoula. It's time for a change, and I think I represent that."
Marks, in rebuttal, pointed out when he took the bench, Hammond, along with other defense attorneys, opted to keep Marks as judge when he had supervised the prosecutor in those cases, rather than substituting in another judge. The matter of Marks' marriage to a prosecutor was also on display during the interview process in which the state judicial nomination commission forwarded his name and three others to the governor for selection. Marks also noted endorsements from the high ranks of the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, including vice president Colin Stephens and past president Peter Lacny.
"They support me because they know I'm fair, impartial and always willing to listen to them and their clients," Marks said.
Hammond pushed back on that response, saying her choice to keep Marks was made when she was working "a different role," in which she is advocating for clients and looking at other options if another judge takes over.
"The election is a different issue," Hammond said. "I'm a candidate in this race because I believe I have a past, a history of training that brings with me a lack of bias or perceived bias to the bench."
***
Marks said his challenge in this race has been rendering voters with some understanding of what's at stake, when most people don't have meaningful interactions with the court that make them think about how the judge handled things.
"Judges impact the communities we live in," Marks said. "I think people see it in terms of maybe a headline … about a crime story or sentencing or something. That's the flashy thing. But we impact the community in a lot of ways."
The Mountain Water case, for example, handled by Marks' predecessor Judge Karen Townsend, reshaped the city's citizens's relationship with their water utility.
Individually, people who engage with the court through family issues, divorces, parenting plans, guardianship proceedings and more tally up to a wider scope of the population than one might expect. Handling those cases in an efficient and thoughtful manner is why Marks believes he's racked up endorsements from attorneys from different practices, even those he's ruled against.
"Governor Bullock appointed me to this position, and I believe any attorney in town would tell you've I've been doing a good job," Marks said. "They may not love the way I ruled on some issue of theirs in a particular case, but the consensus and the feedback I'm getting is that I'm doing a really good job."
Hammond sees her race as one against the "power center" of Missoula's legal community.
“I’m definitely the underdog in this race,” Hammond said. “But that’s what I do now, I represent the underdog. But I think that’s an important voice and an important perspective.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.