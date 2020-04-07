Missoula drive-through virus testing opens

Health care workers wearing aprons, respirator masks and sunglasses signaled for drivers to put their ID on their dashboard as they pulled up to the new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Staff advised patients to avoid opening car windows as they checked them in for their appointment, and handed masks to those who weren't already wearing one.
It was the first day the Missoula City-County Health Department's drive-through testing center was open, and appointments were spaced 15 minutes apart.
"We're starting off just a little bit slow just to make sure that everything is running smoothly and the way we would like it to run," said Cindy Farr, the department’s incident commander.
The drive-through center is accepting patients through Thursday this week, with the goal of offering service at least from Monday through Friday next week. Although the new center can serve about 20 people per day, only eight people had scheduled appointments Tuesday.
Because of the shortage of supplies, testing remains reserved for the top two priority categories of patients established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the elderly, first responders, and health care worker with symptoms.
Farr said the drive-through center was only possible with donated test kits from Western Montana Clinic, Community Medical Center, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, and Partnership Health Center.
Until the department gets more testing supplies, those without an appointment will be turned away. The department is asking that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing) or is caring for someone with symptoms, call 406-258-INFO (4636) to speak to a nurse.
Those who did have an appointment on Tuesday checked in and were then waved to a testing station located under a pop-up tent. Patients were given a cotton swab and vial and instructed to swab themself in a process that takes about 6 to 10 minutes. Once complete, staff send the vials to the Montana Public Health Laboratory, which aims to produce results in 24 to 48 hours.
The health department currently has the ability to test about 200 people, and Farr said they expect to get the first batch of more supplies this week. Eventually, Farr said they could have up to three drive-through tents operating simultaneously.
"We just know that there could be a time where we are going to need to be able to test a lot of people so that we can get a better idea of how many people in our community actually have contracted the disease," Farr said. "If we start while we're pretty early in this pandemic then we will be very prepared … when we get to the point where we have a whole lot of people being tested."
Farr said it's hard to predict when cases could peak in Missoula and cautioned relying on projections.
"I've seen everything from next week all the way into the third week of June and it's all based on human behavior," she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 24 total reported cases in Missoula, including one death, and 320 cases in Montana with a total of six deaths. Additionally, 10 people have recovered so far in Missoula, Farr said in a daily update video posted Tuesday afternoon.
The health department is using the CDC guidelines to determine when they can consider someone recovered without additional testing: at least three days without fever, improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.
Farr also said that to date, four people have been hospitalized in Missoula and only one has been put on a ventilator.
In another update posted Tuesday afternoon, Mayor John Engen and County Commissioner Josh Slotnick reminded residents to continue practicing social distancing, and to wear masks when out in public.
"Please follow that advice and if you're in a situation where you can't social distance, please wear that protective gear," Engen said in the video. "But it does not take the place of social distancing."
Engen said it was OK for residents to get out and enjoy fresh air at the parks, while noting that the playgrounds are closed because it is too difficult to keep them clean, and they pose challenges to social distancing.
