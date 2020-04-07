Missoula drive-through virus testing opens

Farr said the drive-through center was only possible with donated test kits from Western Montana Clinic, Community Medical Center, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, and Partnership Health Center.

Until the department gets more testing supplies, those without an appointment will be turned away. The department is asking that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing) or is caring for someone with symptoms, call 406-258-INFO (4636) to speak to a nurse.

Those who did have an appointment on Tuesday checked in and were then waved to a testing station located under a pop-up tent. Patients were given a cotton swab and vial and instructed to swab themself in a process that takes about 6 to 10 minutes. Once complete, staff send the vials to the Montana Public Health Laboratory, which aims to produce results in 24 to 48 hours.

The health department currently has the ability to test about 200 people, and Farr said they expect to get the first batch of more supplies this week. Eventually, Farr said they could have up to three drive-through tents operating simultaneously.