Missoula mayor applications open until Aug. 26

The Missoula City Council is accepting applications to fill the vacancy for the office of mayor following Mayor John Engen’s death.

The person appointed will serve until a successor is elected in the next municipal election. The position will be open for nomination and election during the 2023 municipal election to serve out the remainder of Mayor Engen’s term, which ends on the first Monday in January 2026.

Engen died on Monday of pancreatic cancer. He had been re-elected to a fifth four-year term in 2021, making him Missoula's longest-serving mayor.

The position currently pays $8,284.52 per month plus City benefits.

For more information or to apply online, please visit ci.missoula.mt.us/mayorvacancy or visit City Hall and request an application at the security desk. If you have questions about the application process, contact City Clerk Marty Rehbein at 406-552-6078 or rehbeinm@ci.missoula.mt.us.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. By law, the City Council has 30 days to fill a vacancy in an elected office.

City Council rule 31 establishes the procedures City Council uses to fill a vacancy in an elected City office. The Council rule requires that applications be accepted for 10 calendar days.

At the Aug. 29 council meeting, each council person may select one candidate to interview during Committee of the Whole on Sept. 7. The interview order will be determined by a random drawing.

The City Council is slated to make the final decision about the appointment on Sept. 12. A majority vote of the members in office is required (an individual must receive seven votes).

To be eligible serve as mayor, an applicant must:

be registered to vote and live in the City of Missoula city limits

and have been a resident of the state for at least three years

and have been a city resident for at least two years preceding the appointment to office or an area that has been annexed by the city

and be at least 21 years of age.

Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole is expected to discuss succession plans at a meeting Wednesday morning.