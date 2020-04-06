Mountain Line alters routes; advises masks

Aldridge did not specify how the bus line would handle patrons neglecting to wear masks. However, he said he will have more information within the next day or two about whether the public is complying and how the company will address noncompliance.

"This really is a matter of just trying to keep our operators safe and trying to work on that social distancing," Aldridge said. "Even though our ridership is down considerably, there are still times where the buses have too many people in there."

Mountain Line also asks that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 avoid using public transportation.

The route changes will add more buses to Route 2 — Mountain Line's busiest route — to allow for more space between riders while on board. Route 2 buses will arrive every 30 minutes.

Riders on Route 1 will still be served by Routes 6, 7 and 12. That change will not affect paratransit service, according to the press release.

The Missoula Urban Transportation District’s Mountain Line bus service is posting the updated route schedules at bus stops and on its mobile app.