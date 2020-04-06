Mountain Line alters routes; advises masks

Missoula Mountain Line bus service will alter two of its routes beginning Wednesday, April 8, and ask riders to wear face masks and coverings as COVID-19 continues to spread in Missoula.
In an effort to allow for more physical distancing for riders, Mountain Line will expand its Route 2 frequency and suspend its Route 1 service until further notice, according to a Monday press release.
The bus service also asks that riders wear masks or other cloth that covers their nose and mouth, and refrain from boarding a bus with more than 10 passengers if possible.
“We are asking all riders to limit their trips to essential travel only," Mountain Line General Manager Corey Aldridge said in the press release.
That includes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, non-COVID-19-related medical appointments and work.
"We’ve continued to see a sharp decline in ridership, which means people are listening, and now we’re doing all we can to further protect those riders who truly depend on our essential service," Aldridge said.
Aldridge did not specify how the bus line would handle patrons neglecting to wear masks. However, he said he will have more information within the next day or two about whether the public is complying and how the company will address noncompliance.
"This really is a matter of just trying to keep our operators safe and trying to work on that social distancing," Aldridge said. "Even though our ridership is down considerably, there are still times where the buses have too many people in there."
Mountain Line also asks that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 avoid using public transportation.
The route changes will add more buses to Route 2 — Mountain Line's busiest route — to allow for more space between riders while on board. Route 2 buses will arrive every 30 minutes.
Riders on Route 1 will still be served by Routes 6, 7 and 12. That change will not affect paratransit service, according to the press release.
The Missoula Urban Transportation District’s Mountain Line bus service is posting the updated route schedules at bus stops and on its mobile app.
However, given how rapidly circumstances are changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain Line asks riders to check schedules posted at www.mountainline.com/covid19 for the most up-to-date information.
“Our ridership is down to the people who truly depend on us for essential travel,” said Jennifer Sweten, director of operations at Mountain Line. “That’s why Mountain Line will maintain as much service to the Missoula community as we can, for as long as possible.”
