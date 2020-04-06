Mountain Line alters routes; mandates masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula Mountain Line bus service will alter two of its routes beginning Wednesday, April 8, and ask riders to wear face masks and coverings as COVID-19 continues to spread in Missoula.

In an effort to allow for more physical distancing for riders, Mountain Line will expand its Route 2 frequency and suspend its Route 1 service until further notice, according to a Monday press release.

The bus service also asks that riders wear masks or other cloth that covers their nose and mouth, and refrain from boarding a bus with more than 10 passengers if possible.

“We are asking all riders to limit their trips to essential travel only," Mountain Line General Manager Corey Aldridge said in the press release.

That includes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, non-COVID-19-related medical appointments and work.