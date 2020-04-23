Senate District 2 candidate questionnaire: Kyle Waterman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I do believe that the state should provide more in funding financial aid for college students. Especially for local community colleges and tech schools, as these are the institutions that help retrain and retain families in Montana. The education of our students is an investment into our workforce. I do think we need to find ways to increase this investment, especially for students who are entering into education and health care.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?