Senate District 2 candidate questionnaire: Kyle Waterman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
I do believe that the state should provide more in funding financial aid for college students. Especially for local community colleges and tech schools, as these are the institutions that help retrain and retain families in Montana. The education of our students is an investment into our workforce. I do think we need to find ways to increase this investment, especially for students who are entering into education and health care.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Montanans must have the opportunity to stay, live and work their communities. Ways to address this housing crisis are challenging but there are working solutions out there that should be considered. The affordability issue is also a jobs and education issue; we need to recruit good-paying jobs and Montanans need to have the skills to get those jobs. I also believe that we don’t talk enough about how public transportation is part of the solution for affordable housing. If families don’t have to have an extra car payment, then they can invest in their housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I believe the largest issue facing our public lands is the defense of access from out-of-state interests. We are fortunate to have land and water access rights defined in the Montana Constitution but we have seen recent efforts to erode this access. The Legislature must work to defend access and find ways to invest in boat ramps, trailhead and campgrounds so everyone can responsibly utilize the Montana wilderness.
