Senate District 2 candidate questionnaire: Norman Nunnally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It would be unconstitutional to award, grant, offer, or in any other means deliver or promise to deliver state tax revenue to any specific student or group of students. Individual funding methods are in place through scholarships, work study programs, federal grants, military scholarships, private philanthropic resources and corporate scholarships. Therefore, one could be led to understand that it would be a character-building asset for the students to pay their own way in life, perchance that it had not been included in the education that was provided by their parents.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

By exclusion and non-enumeration within the Constitutions of both federal and state Constitutions, "housing" is not a part of either entity’s realm of responsibilities. There is a myriad of other duly identified priorities within our Constitutions that supersede this issue. It was written in this manner to leave housing up to the individual and customary commercial enterprises.