Senate District 2 candidate questionnaire: Paul J. Longfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

There is no better investment in one’s self than furthering your own education — everyone is responsible for their own education. It is part of being a fiscally responsible adult. Students should be graduating from college debt free — the borrower is slave to the lender.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Affordable housing is desperately needed, but not at the cost of higher taxes; the average Montanan is already over taxed.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

A top priority for public lands is securing conservation easements, land purchases and whatever is necessary to make sure the 630,000 acres (100 square miles) of Weyerhaeuser land in northwest Montana remains open to public access. This land is a national treasure and we owe it to ourselves and future generations to secure and protect this area. If not us – who ?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2