Senate District 3 candidate Q&A: Keith Regier

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

More state funding for higher education means more taxes paid by the Montana citizens. The real question should be what is the university system doing to reduce the cost of higher education?

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Montana needs to improve the business climate in this state. More jobs will increase a person's ability to afford their own home.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The main issue with Montana public lands is lack of access. Many acres of public land are surrounded by private land. The state should be working toward acquiring easements to open public access.

