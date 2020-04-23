Senate District 3 candidate questionnaire: Guthrie Quist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Yes. I believe in investing in education and giving the next generation a leg up in the job market without the punishing debt load of ever-increasing student loans.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes. Working families in my district, especially those in the gig economy, are having an increasingly difficult time finding affordable housing that meets their needs.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The largest issue is they are being sold off and privatized. Public lands should remain open and accessible and in public hands.

