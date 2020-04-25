Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Ellie Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1.​ ​When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49t​h​ in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The greatest gift I received was a college education, and so was graduating from university with my father, who worked for the telephone company as a lineman. As a state legislator, I’ve watched the majority party invest less per student, while simultaneously attempting to raise tuition, pushing Montana families out of the same opportunities my father gave me. Higher education, as well as pre-K, must be accessible to all Montanans. College should never be a luxury only for those who can afford it. I’ve been honored to receive past endorsements of Montana Federation of Public Employees.

2.​ ​Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?