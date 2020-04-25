Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Ellie Hill

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The greatest gift I received was a college education, and so was graduating from university with my father, who worked for the telephone company as a lineman. As a state legislator, I’ve watched the majority party invest less per student, while simultaneously attempting to raise tuition, pushing Montana families out of the same opportunities my father gave me. Higher education, as well as pre-K, must be accessible to all Montanans. College should never be a luxury only for those who can afford it. I’ve been honored to receive past endorsements of Montana Federation of Public Employees.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
When I first ran for the Montana legislature in 2011, I headed up Missoula’s Poverello Center, the state’s largest emergency homeless shelter. I’ve continued to be a vocal proponent regarding the economic and moral imperative to prioritizing housing for all Montanans. There is overwhelming evidence that affordable housing promotes thriving economies. My mentor, Senator Ron Erickson, created a state housing trust fund during his tenure. The current legislative majority, however, lacks political will to invest state resources in housing assistance. … we must do more for families living through addiction recovery, as well as transitioning from incarceration.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I am proud to maintain a 100%, lifetime voting record for Montana Conservation Voters. My “corner-crossing” bill during the 2013 session, brought thousands to the Capitol as we attempted to open up public lands and it continues to be a top priority. However, in order to maintain a vibrant outdoor economy, it’s imperative we stop the effects of climate change. You don’t need to ask a scientist about global warming’s effect on the economic bottom line, as a fly fishing guide. This must be the most urgent legislative priority for the state, as well as this nation.
