Senate District 45 candidate Q&A: Nolen Skime

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The cost of college has grown considerably over the years. Many students are fresh out of high school and have had little time to accrue the resources to pay such a bill. Montana should have adequate grants and scholarships to help any Montanan trying to achieve higher education. Education is the steppingstone to a more perfect union.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I believe that affordable housing has become an extreme issue for too many Montanans. The property taxes have continued to rise to fund state programs and, rent for those who do not own their home has increased steadily. This has multiple solutions, including but not limited to raising funding, and we as Montanans should explore them.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The lack of funding to care programs that offer to reduce the risk of wildfire hazard has shown itself many times during our summers. Homeowners, business, and wildlife suffer the most from these disasters and require enormous resources to repair or offer relief, where if more preventive measures where taken this could be avoided.

