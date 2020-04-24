Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Alex Gray

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
I think the state has a duty to see that its populace is as educated as possible. I support making state university schools tuition-free. If we help people get an education or training certificate, we improve their earning potential and increase the amount the individual will contribute in future taxes. Educating our people is an investment that is necessary for prosperity.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Yes, I believe Montana should increase funding for affordable housing. Unhoused individuals are less likely to find employment, homeless children are not able to concentrate in school and develop into productive citizens. I also support building campgrounds for homeless people so they have a safe place to camp with access to running water, restrooms and electricity. Coronavirus has shown us that if anyone is left without the ability to isolate and wash, then everyone is at risk. Taking care of each other is not just moral, it's smart.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I like that our state lands are mixed use, but certain uses inhibit or prevent others. Allowing fracking, for instance, ruins groundwater which pollute streams and harm aquatic life. Selective thinning of trees can be good, but clear-cuts cause erosion and can hurt water quality. I want to make sure that any time we sanction a use of state land we are not harming other users or the ability of that land to be used for other purposes.
