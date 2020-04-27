Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Niki Sardot
Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Niki Sardot

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

That would mean the taxpayers would be paying for all children's college educations. The government was never set up to do that. High school grads need to line up grants, scholarships, families, companies, nonprofits and get jobs to fund themselves.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

It's already funded by the federal government but allocated by the state. However, the state can give tax relief to the developer as incentive to build projects. The state can give rental assistance programs, also.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Our No. 1 economy is tourism. Part of tourism dollars can be directed towards forest projects with tourist interaction! The 27 million acres under the Department of Interior are managed by two federal agencies (BLM/U.S. Forestry) that are continually sued by NGOs. The only jurisdiction Montana has is over its 51 state parks and with the governor/Fish, Wildlife and Parks. What a great loss to Montanans! If the Enabling Act of 200 years ago had transferred our land back to Montana in 1889, our legislators would have the power to stop the suits and jobs and industry would again thrive.

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at Senate District 46 in Missoula County. Sardot is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Bio

Name: Niki Sardot

District: Senate District 46

Political party: Republican

Age: 71 

Family: Married to Aldo for 50 years, two daughters, two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter

Education: B.S. Social Sci., 600 +, Cert K-12 , taught 600 children per week. Educated local residents at my D'Vine Palette Paint n Sip Art Studio for years

Political experience: Ran for Lt. Governor, State Senate 50, was State Committee Woman for Missoula County, 

Ways voters can reach you: 406-239-6856; email  niki4mtsenate46@gmail.com

