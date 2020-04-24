Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Shannon O'Brien
Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Shannon O'Brien

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I left college with considerable debt, so I’ve felt it firsthand. As dean of Missoula College, and under Governor Bullock, I worked on this issue a great deal, and continue to work on college access, affordability and student success. While Montana ranks in the top 5% of the country for affordability due to tuition freezes, we can certainly provide our students better financial support. I do think the state needs to allocate more funds for students, especially those with the highest need.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

While our most urgent crisis is with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its economic impact, I do believe housing in Missoula and other parts of our state is also at crisis level. Homelessness, rising costs of home prices and rent, lack of affordable inventory in the real estate market, and rising property taxes are all issues that we need to prioritize in the upcoming legislative session. Working people and families should be able to purchase homes, and that is just not the case right now. The gap between income and housing costs is simply too large.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

We need to keep our public lands public or they will be gone forever. We Montanans love our outdoor recreation and our tourism industry relies on availability of open space. Hunters, anglers, bikers, runners, and all who enjoy a breath of fresh air appreciate the accessibility. Our own state Constitution emphasizes that we are “… grateful for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains … ” Indigenous peoples and all future generations deserve that grandeur and vastness, including land on which to roam and to learn to be good stewards of the Earth.

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at the Democrat primary in Senate District 46 in Missoula County.

Bio

Name: Shannon O’Brien

District: Senate District 46

Political party: Democrat

Age: 51 years

Family: Husband Chuck Dumke, son Carter age 11

Education: BA political science, master’s in teaching, Ed.D. educational leadership from the University of Montana

Occupation: small business owner

Political experience: Education policy advisor to Governor Bullock, elected as county charter review commissioner, local party chair, vice chair, precinct committee officer

Online campaign info: www.shannonformontana.com @shannon4montana (facebook & instagram)

Ways voters can contact you: shannonformontan@gmail.com, cell 406-274-3805

