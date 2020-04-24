Senate District 46 candidate Q&A: Shannon O'Brien

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I left college with considerable debt, so I’ve felt it firsthand. As dean of Missoula College, and under Governor Bullock, I worked on this issue a great deal, and continue to work on college access, affordability and student success. While Montana ranks in the top 5% of the country for affordability due to tuition freezes, we can certainly provide our students better financial support. I do think the state needs to allocate more funds for students, especially those with the highest need.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?