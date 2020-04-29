Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Chase Porter Gay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Funding education is an investment into Montana’s future. The state should absolutely contribute more toward higher education funding and preferably steering those funds toward lower-income students to help close the ever-increasing income inequality gap.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The state of Montana should absolutely increase state funding for affordable housing. As income inequality rises, housing prices have continued to rise contributing to a shrinking of the middle class and placing an even harsher burden on our lower-income residents. The state can help our residents get back up on their feet by providing assistance in securing safe and affordable housing.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The recent push to allow private resource extraction corporations to have priority runs counter to Montana’s most sacred value of keeping public lands in public hands. The BLM should listen to Montanans and allow for the management of public lands that most benefits the public rather than resource extraction. The use of public lands should remain in the hands of the people rather than corporations.

