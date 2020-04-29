Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Dan Salomon

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The Board of Regents is apportioned approximately $280 million of state funding per year that is then budgeted towards each school of higher education. One million dollars is designated for need-based scholarships and is matched by local alumni associations. The state budget is finite. If more money for scholarships is allocated, the amount left for higher education funding goes down, in turn forcing the Board of Regents to raise tuition to make up the shortage. I intend to try to increase the scholarship amounts. This will depend on the health of the state revenues.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Affordable housing is everyone’s dream. The Department of Commerce and the Board of Investments on the state level award tax credits and low-interest loans from the Coal Tax Trust Fund to developers for incentive to develop or remodel low-income housing. There are also city and county issues of zoning, permitting and local regulations. I would like to see some responsible policy for affordable housing brought forward in 2021, but any state funding is unknown for the future due to the current pandemic.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
The largest issue with management of public lands is the utilization. There are lots of agencies that oversee different parcels of land with diverse organizations trying to influence the management from public comment all the way to lawsuits. The utilization of public access is always an issue. We need to look at bringing clear and concise policy in 2021 to address and try to insure public lands are available for all to utilize.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.