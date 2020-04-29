Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Dan Salomon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The Board of Regents is apportioned approximately $280 million of state funding per year that is then budgeted towards each school of higher education. One million dollars is designated for need-based scholarships and is matched by local alumni associations. The state budget is finite. If more money for scholarships is allocated, the amount left for higher education funding goes down, in turn forcing the Board of Regents to raise tuition to make up the shortage. I intend to try to increase the scholarship amounts. This will depend on the health of the state revenues.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?