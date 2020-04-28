Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Devin Braaten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Forty-ninth in the nation? I think that’s an awesome number. It shows just how financially independent Montana students are. Higher education costs are skyrocketing because educational institutions are being guaranteed government-subsidized funding through state-funded grants. Increasing state-funded financial aid will only further increase tuition costs for students. An increased cost then equates to an increase in loans that the student must take out. The student debt crisis is almost out of control. Vocational or trade schools are shorter in length, less expensive, and can pay more than a college degree.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?