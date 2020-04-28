Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Devin Braaten

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Forty-ninth in the nation? I think that’s an awesome number. It shows just how financially independent Montana students are. Higher education costs are skyrocketing because educational institutions are being guaranteed government-subsidized funding through state-funded grants. Increasing state-funded financial aid will only further increase tuition costs for students. An increased cost then equates to an increase in loans that the student must take out. The student debt crisis is almost out of control. Vocational or trade schools are shorter in length, less expensive, and can pay more than a college degree.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
There is only so much one can say in 100 words especially on a topic so large, so in short, no. I do not believe that state funded affordable housing is effective. I believe state funding is an unnecessary intrusion into the free market. When government gets involved, limiting and oppressive housing laws follow, placing restrictions on both the housing providers and the tenants. Laws that end up doing more harm than good. I believe that there are better solutions for the working poor such as increased tax cuts and credits.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I Like to think of myself as an avid outdoorsman. I hunt every year with my dad and grandfather, I enjoy a hike with my friends, and I love to be outside with my family. What each of these have in common is our accessibility to those lands. I believe that Montana public lands should stay public so everyone can enjoy what truly makes Montana special. However, I believe that Montana forests and public lands can be better managed and maintained. Just looking at the last three years and the severity of wildfires proves that something has to change.
